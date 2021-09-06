Mulls Deep Sea Mining Moratorium Meets Conservation.

Scientists warn that ecosystems destroyed while digging the ocean floor 5,000 meters beneath the waves might take decades or more to restore, and the world’s top conservation conference will vote this week on whether to propose a moratorium on deep sea mining.

The proposed prohibition is one of a number of initiatives that have been deemed too contentious to be determined remotely ahead of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Congress, which is taking place in Marseille through Saturday.

A yes vote by IUCN members – over 1,400 national agencies, NGOs, and indigenous organizations – signifies a commitment to “support and execute a moratorium on deep seabed mining.”

The bill also calls for increased control of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), an intergovernmental organization that supervises the extraction of precious minerals from seabeds outside of state exclusive economic zones.

Minerals abound on the ocean floor, including so-called polymetallic nodules, which are mostly composed of copper, manganese, cobalt, and nickel — metals in high demand for electric car batteries.

But there’s a catch: these fist-sized rocks are usually found four to six kilometers beneath the surface on seabeds.

Currently, commercial mining at those depths is not practical, but several businesses are investing in the technology that would allow it.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA), which is empowered by the United Nations to control mineral extraction from the high seas “for the benefit of humanity as a whole,” has approved 30 exploration permits.

“The threat is extremely real,” said Matthew Gianni, co-founder of a deep sea conservation organization, adding that mining might start in two years.

The Metals Company, located in Vancouver, is a significant player in the business, working with the South Pacific island republics of Nauru, Kiribati, and Tonga, which has environmental watchdogs on high alert.

According to the company’s website, “polymetallic nodules provide the cleanest approach toward electric automobiles.”

It claims that the areas where it has been granted exploration rights might yield enough nodules to provide more than a quarter of a billion new electric vehicles.

The boulders should be easy to gather and produce little heavy metal pollution because they are 99 percent constituted of the sought-after minerals and are unattached to the sea floor, according to the website.

Environmentalists aren’t convinced.

Deep seabeds are fragile and poorly understood, according to experts: utter darkness, extreme cold, enormous pressure, and only a small amount of food seeping down from the surface.

“We are only now beginning to understand these ecosystems and still don’t fully get how they work,” said Pierre-Marie Sarradin, who leads the research. Brief News from Washington Newsday.