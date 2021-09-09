MRNA Shots Co-Inventor Sets His Sights On Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine

Drew Weissman’s decades of research opened the way for mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, but he isn’t resting on his laurels.

After splitting the $3 million Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences with his longtime partner Katalin Kariko on Thursday, the University of Pennsylvania immunologist is now leading efforts to develop a new vaccine against all coronaviruses.

The prize, which is sponsored by Silicon Valley, honors the most valuable scientific advances.

In an interview with AFP, Weissman said that in the previous 20 years, there have been three (coronavirus) pandemics or epidemics, referring to the original SARS virus, MERS, and Covid-19.

“You have to expect more, and our strategy was to wait until the next coronavirus outbreak or pandemic occurred before spending a year and a half developing a vaccine. We could also make one right now and have it ready to go or use immediately.”

The 62-year-old and his colleagues started working on the project last spring and have already published two studies with promising results.

One of the vaccines has been shown to protect against SARS and a few other animal coronaviruses with the potential to infect humans.

Many people are familiar with the basic notions of mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines: they provide our cells genetic instructions to make the coronavirus spike protein, which causes our bodies to produce antibodies when they come into contact with the real virus.

Our immune systems are now being trained to spot virus segments that do not develop as quickly as the spike. The term “conserved regions” is used to describe these areas.

Weissman stated, “My dream since entering college and medical school has been to build something that saves people,” adding that witnessing the vaccinations for which he laid the foundation save lives makes him “extremely joyful.”

While he foresaw worldwide vaccine disparity and is working with the Thai government to produce their own Covid-19 vaccine to solve it, he admitted to being startled by the level of vaccination fear seen in wealthy countries.

“The anti-science, anti-government conservatives really surprised us. “I honestly didn’t expect that group to come out against vaccines,” he said.

While mRNA technology is currently receiving a lot of attention, Weissman remembers a time when it was a scientific backwater.

"We began working together in 1998 with very limited funds and resources.