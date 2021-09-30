Mountain Lion Urine is strewn on a Colorado peak to keep goats safe from humans.

At a major tourist destination in Colorado, researchers have turned to lion urine in an attempt to reduce human interaction with wildlife, particularly bighorn sheep and mountain goats.

The presence of salt, which both mountain goats and bighorn sheep like licking, attracts the animals to the Mount Evans parking park, according to 9News.

Because interaction with humans can be damaging to both the animals and the people who admire them, researchers at the Denver Zoo have been spraying the car park, which is located at the bottom of a long curving road, with mountain lion urine as a passive deterrent.

According to the theory, the smell of urine from a large predator triggers a natural survival instinct in goats and sheep, keeping them out of the parking lot.

Jess Harrington, a Denver Zoo alpine field technician, works with bighorn sheep. “We’re hoping that by delivering the aroma of mountain lion urine up to where they are in the summer, it would stimulate that survival response, or survival mechanism, and keep them away from those areas,” she told 9News.

“For approximately a week or two after we hauled [it]up there, our conservation van smelled like urine.”

The crew, which sprays the parking lot once a week, is utilizing game cameras and live observation to monitor the treatment’s effect on goats and sheep. The exercise is expected to aid future wildlife operations.

“One of our keepers is working up [on Mount Evans], and she had the brilliant idea of putting mountain lion urine in the parking lot so that animals will perceive it as a dangerous location and not want to enter?” Stefan Ekernas, a conservation biologist at the Denver Zoo, told 9News.

Interactions that are potentially dangerous

In a variety of ways, increased human engagement can be harmful to animals. Not only will it help them overcome their innate dread of humans, but large crowds of sheep may also help spread pneumonia, which bighorn sheep are particularly susceptible to.

“When we have animals coming in and congregating in these parking lots, we may potentially have super-spreader events,” Ekernas added. “That’s the problem we’re attempting to solve.”

The employees of the Denver Zoo are. This is a condensed version of the information.