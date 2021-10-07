Mountain Gorilla, Internet Selfie Star, Passes Away in the Arms of His Keeper and Friend.

An orphaned mountain gorilla has died after a selfie of her and her caregiver went viral.

Ndakasi died on the evening of September 26th, according to Virunga National Park, after a long illness in which her condition progressively deteriorated. The gorilla died in the arms of her savior, caretaker, and friend, Andre Bauma, according to a news release from the park.

“It was a honor to nurture and care for such a loving creature,” Bauma stated in the news release, “particularly knowing the trauma Ndakasi suffered at such an early age.” “It was Ndakasi’s kind personality and intelligence that made me comprehend the link between humans and Great Apes, and why we should do everything we can to conserve them,” says the author. Rangers from the national park in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo discovered Ndakasi clinging to the body of her mother, Nyiransekuye, when she was barely two months old. The gorilla, whose name meant “someone who is eager to greet people,” had been shot and killed by armed militia just hours before, and the rest of Ndakasi’s family had vanished.

The little gorilla was brought to a Goma-based rescue institution, where she first met Bauma. Throughout the night, the keeper caressed the gorilla, providing warmth and comfort.

Despite the fact that Ndakasi survived, the park stated that she was too traumatized by the loss of her family and vulnerable due to a lengthy recovery period to be released back into the wild. After it was established in 2009, she was transported to the Senkwekwe Center in Virunga National Park.

The Senkwekwe Center is still the only place in the world where orphaned mountain gorillas like Ndakasi may be cared for. Experts at the institution assist in the care and rehabilitation of gorillas that have been harmed by poaching and other human activities, allowing the primates to live happy and safe lives.

Ndakasi’s life was chronicled in various TV episodes and documentaries during her 11 years at the park. While these appearances allowed the general public to get a sense of Ndakasi’s pleasant and playful personality, it was a selfie she posted on Earth Day 2019 that rocketed her to internet fame.

