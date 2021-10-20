Mount Aso’s live camera footage shows the Japanese volcano erupting and spewing ash miles into the sky.

The Mount Aso volcano in Japan erupted unexpectedly while people watched from an observation post, and the entire event was captured on livestream.

On Wednesday morning, soon after 11:40 a.m. local time, Mount Aso erupted.

The eruption ejected a massive cloud of ash and dust into the atmosphere, covering the surrounding area. According to Reuters, there have been no immediate reports of casualties as of early Wednesday morning.

On the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, the 5,223-foot-tall mountain is a popular tourist site.

The Aso Volcano Museum, a visitor attraction a few kilometers from the volcano, broadcasts a livestream on YouTube that points towards Mount Aso.

The webcast depicts how the volcano erupted, showing the current condition as well as allowing viewers to rewind to the previous 12 hours. It can be seen in the image below.

The camera can plainly see the volcano in the hours leading up to the eruption, which is emitting a modest, continuous column of white smoke from within its crater.

The smoke appears to thicken gradually as the morning progresses. Then, out of nowhere, an explosion rocks the mountain, sending a massive cloud of black ash soaring into the sky.

Within minutes, the camera’s view of the volcano, the sky, and the surrounding area, which had previously been plainly visible, has been completely blocked by the massive black cloud that is rapidly rolling across the countryside.

For a brief while, the cloud threatens to envelop the neighboring tourist center, which is being watched from afar.

Thankfully, the cloud dissipates quickly and is blown away by the wind, leaving the volcano as quiet as before, albeit the surrounding countryside has become gray.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the ash plume from Mount Aso reached a height of 2.2 miles.

The volcano’s alert level was upgraded to three on a scale of five, with people warned not to approach it. Some individuals would have to begin evacuating at levels four and five.

The explosion occurs as the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain, continues its month-long eruption, which has so far devastated hundreds of acres of land and around 2,000 structures. This is a condensed version of the information.