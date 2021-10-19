Mother Bear and her Cubs Have Been Discovered Under Decking in a Ruined Minnesota Yard.

In Nisswa, Minnesota, a family of black bears was discovered holed up beneath the decking of a house.

The mother and her two cubs were discovered by a group of landscape architects on the property of one of their clients.

Garden furniture and half-eaten bushes and plants were strewn over the yard, which had been wrecked.

Amber Reece, Ashley Zimmerman, and Hanah Schmit, the landscapers, were cleaning up the debris when they discovered the bears under the house’s sundeck.

They then contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which dispatched conservation officers to the area, one of which was successful in coaxing the adult bear out through the decking by pushing a stick through the decking from above.

The cubs promptly followed their mother out of the house, and they all ran into the woods nearby.

Copper Creek Garden Center and Market, where Reece, Zimmerman, and Schmit work, has released a video of the incident online.

“Our landscaping girls are having a great day! They were performing their customary Fall Cleanup rounds when they arrived at one of their clients’ properties and discovered that something wasn’t quite right! Hydrangea shrubs and plants have been eaten to the stubs, and planted pots and furniture have been pushed down “the text of the article says

“They continued to clean up when they discovered three bears (a mother and two cubs) beneath the deck, much to their amazement. They promptly contacted the DNR, and everyone was able to safely exit the building.” It’s unclear why this family decided to make a temporary home on the property, but the smell of food can attract black bears.

According to BearWise, bears must ingest at least 20,000 calories, or ten times their regular intake, in order to bulk up for a winter of hibernation.

This can take up to 20 hours of foraging per day, but by finding an easy food source, this can be dramatically decreased.

Bird feeders, fruit trees, vegetables, beehives, barbecues, and composted food leftovers can all attract black bears to residential areas, especially if their natural food sources, such as nuts and berries, are scarce.

Spaces that have been created by humans, such as. This is a condensed version of the information.