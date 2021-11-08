Most countries ‘failed’ to meet their Paris climate pledges, according to Obama.

Former US President Barack Obama warned at the COP26 summit on Monday that “most countries have failed” to keep promises set in the Paris climate agreement.

Obama, who was president of the United States at the time of the landmark agreement, said the world needed to “step up” its emissions-cutting efforts and work together to keep global temperature rises to a minimum.

He addressed delegates in Glasgow, “We have not done nearly enough to solve this catastrophe.” “We’re going to have to do more, and whether or not that happens will be largely determined by you.” Climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise in the six years following the Paris agreement, which aims to keep global warming between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. An assessment released last week predicted that carbon pollution will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Obama stated, “By some counts, the accord has been a success.” “However, we are still a long way from where we need to be.” However, he confessed that “some of our progress stagnated” when his successor, Donald Trump, decided to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement unilaterally.

When President Joe Biden took office, he re-joined the agreement.

He claimed that China and Russia, whose leaders skipped a high-level meeting on climate agreements in Glasgow last week attended by more than 120 heads of state and government, have demonstrated a “grave lack of urgency” on the issue.

“Most countries have not been as ambitious as they should have been,” he remarked.

“We need mature economies like the United States and Europe to take the lead on this issue, but you are aware of the facts. We also require China and India to take the lead on this issue “According to the former president.

He claimed that the globe was going through a “period of international cooperation waning.”

“But there is one aspect of our daily politics and geopolitics that should not be overlooked. And then there’s the issue of climate change.” The United States is the world’s top polluter, yet it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.