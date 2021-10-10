Mosque blast stuns Afghan Shiites but does not kill them.

When Abbas recounts hearing a “awful sound” before being knocked to the ground, the imam had just led his congregation in a chorus of “Allahu Akhbar” (God is Greatest).

“It was a noise I had never heard in my 24 years,” he told AFP from his hospital bed in Kunduz, Afghanistan’s northernmost city.

Now Abbas knows that during Friday prayers at the Gozar-e-Sayed mosque, a suicide bomber exploded his device, cutting through the congregation and murdering hundreds of Shiite believers.

Despite his distress and injuries, Abbas determined to continue his duties as a muezzin (prayer caller) and reciter (Qari) at the mosque, claiming it is his “human responsibility” to do so.

According to residents, the blast killed over 100 Shiite Muslims, the latest in a series of attacks against Afghanistan’s minority community, which Sunni Muslim extremists such as the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) organization, which claimed responsibility for the incident, deem heretics.

Abbas dragged himself to the side of the octagonal room, disoriented and aware that his leg had been wounded.

He explained, “I was frightened of a second explosion, so I and a few others hurled ourselves out the window.”

He then crawled away from the scene and was rickshawed to the hospital.

He said those responsible for the atrocity were “worse than animals” as he lay in the orthopaedics ward, dressed in blue blankets and with bandages on his right arm and leg owing to shrapnel wounds.

“Every Muslim should go to the mosque and pray,” he declared defiantly.

“Terrorists who try to create strife among us or persuade us to abandon our sect or faith must understand that their request will not be granted, and they will carry it to the grave.”

Doctors said 16 people were still being treated at the Azizullah Safar Regional Hospital in Kunduz on Sunday, with seven in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The wounded, who were hooked up to drips and heart rate monitors, were cared for by female nurses.

Attacks like Friday’s, according to Nuriya Ahmadi, a nurse in the ICU unit for the past five years, traumatize not just the victims, but also the medical professionals caring for them.

“Patients in critical condition have an impact on our mental health, especially those who have been brought in following such occurrences,” she told AFP.

“We attempt everything we can to live up to our obligation to them.”

The Taliban have put stringent restrictions on women workers since taking control two months ago, but Ahmadi claimed staff at the ICU ward have yet to be affected.