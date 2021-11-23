Morning and night people have different gut bacteria, according to a study.

Do you consider yourself a night owl or a morning lark? The gut microbes of different chronotypes differed significantly, according to a team of experts.

According to the authors of a new study, people can have dramatically varied sleep patterns, citing early risers and late sleepers as instances of persons with opposing chronotypes.

Being a morning or night person, on the other hand, has implications beyond the time of day when people are most attentive. There’s also evidence that having a late chronotype increases one’s risk of developing diseases like depression and diabetes.

The researchers looked at the composition of the gut microbiomes of people of various chronotypes in their investigation.

“Despite the tremendous promise of using chronotype information for precision medicine,” the researchers said, “the processes that shape chronotypes remain little understood.”

“It is previously known that there are certain genetic variations between larks and owls,” study head Prof. Eran Tauber stated in a news release from the University of Haifa. “However, research in fruit flies in our laboratory led us to explore the impact of gut bacteria on human chronotypes.”

They did this by sequencing the bacterial DNA of feces samples from 91 persons from all around Israel, 50 of whom were female. Their chronotypes were identified based on their self-reported sleep periods without an alarm clock throughout the weekend, with 24 of them being classified as “early.” Meanwhile, the chronotypes of 27 and 40 were “middle” and “late,” respectively.

The Alistipes and Lachnospira genera were found to be “substantially different” between the early and late chronotypes.

The researchers said, “Within these genera, two species were significantly different between groups.” “In comparison to both the intermediate and late chronotypes, Alistipes putredinis was more frequent in the early chronotype. The late chronotype had more Lachnospira pectinoschiza than the early chronotype.” Alistipes has been found to be more prevalent in older mice and humans, confirming the hypothesis that chronotypes advance with age. Furthermore, Lachnospira was shown to be more common in a prior study when “a bigger percentage of energy was consumed after 2 p.m.,” according to the researchers.

“As energy consumption is likely to be delayed in these people,” they wrote, “this finding corresponds with our data portraying Lachnospira as a biomarker of the late chronotype.”

When the researchers looked at the different chronotype groups' diets, they discovered that individuals with the.