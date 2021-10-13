More than 50 fossilized footprints dating back over 6 million years have been discovered in sand.

Over 50 footprints discovered in fossilized beach sediment near Trachilos, Crete in 2017 were recently dated by a team of scientists. They are the world’s oldest known pre-human footprints, going back over six million years.

On October 11, an international group of researchers published their findings in Scientific Reports. The footprints were dated using geophysical and micropaleontological methods, and they were determined to be 6.05 million years old.

The footprints are thought to date from the Cenozoic age, making them the earliest human-like footprints yet discovered. The preserved footprints, according to scientists, give light on the early history of humans walking and the dispersion of mammals from Eurasia to Africa.

“The traces are over 2.5 million years older than the Australopithecus afarensis (Lucy) tracks from Laetoli in Tanzania,” said Uwe Kirscher, one of the study’s lead investigators.

These footprints are the same age as the orrorin tugenensis, an early human species found in 2000, according to the experts. However, the species’ remains contain a variety of bones but no imprints or foot bones.

According to Per Ahlberg, a co-author of the study, “the oldest human walking foot had the ball of the ball, with a close-fitting and powerful big toe, as well as continually shortening side toes.” “His foot sole was smaller than that of Australopithecus. The foot arch was not yet prominent, and the heel was narrower.” Crete is the largest island in Greece today, stretching for 160 kilometres. However, scientists believe Crete was still connected to the Greek mainland at the time the footprints were produced. The scientists were unable to rule out the possibility that the tracks were left by the pre-human Graecopithecus freybergi as a result of this.

Madelaine Böhme, one of the study’s coauthors, and her team studied this hominid in 2017. Her research team discovered 7.2 million-year-old fossils in Athens, Greece. The footprints, according to Böhme, could have been made by these pre-humans.

The Orrorin tugenensis, according to Böhme, was the oldest prehistoric man, originating between 6.1 and 5.8 million years ago in Kenya.