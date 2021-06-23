More than 100,000 people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space after the launch of Blue Origins.

Since they were established two weeks ago, petitions urging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to stay in space have been signed more than 100,000 times.

According to Forbes, Bezos is a multibillionaire and the world’s richest person, with a net worth of roughly $200 billion. On July 20, he will launch into space with Blue Origin, the private rocket business he created.

The launch next month is entirely recreational, signaling the emergence of the nascent space tourism business.

Bezos, his brother Mark, and an unnamed third person will journey to space for a limited period of time, temporarily ascending above the Kármán line—the widely acknowledged border where space begins—before returning to Earth.

Blue Origin said on June 12 that it had found a third individual for the July launch after auctioning an empty seat for $28 million.

As the launch date near, more individuals are suggesting that the billionaire go to space and stay there.

Over 100,000 people have signed two Change.org petitions, one titled “Do not Allow Jeff Bezos to Return to Earth” and the other titled “Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos to Re-Entry To Earth.”

The first looked to be the most popular, with its description criticizing the Amazon CEO’s fortune. “Billionaires should not exist on Earth or in space,” the statement adds, “but if they choose the latter, they should stay there.”

Blue Origin has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Blue Origin has made no preparations to change the launch’s existing flight profile, which will not attain the speeds required to achieve orbital velocity.

This means that, while Bezos and his colleagues will technically be launched into space, physics dictates that they will quickly return to Earth rather than continue to circle it indefinitely.

A typical mission of this type, according to Blue Origin’s website, will run between 10 and 12 minutes from launch to landing. The single-stage rocket involved is called New Shepard.

While the petitions urging Bezos to stay in space appear to be satirical, they reveal a genuine dissatisfaction with economic disparity.

Credit Suisse published its annual Global Wealth Report for 2020 last year, and found that during the epidemic, public attention was drawn to the. This is a brief summary.