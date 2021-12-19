More than 100 people have died as a result of the typhoon in the Philippines.

Official counts confirmed Sunday that the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year had killed at least 109 people, as attempts to provide water and food to the damaged islands intensified.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the archipelago’s southern and central regions, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

The hurricane ripped off roofs, damaged hospitals, toppled concrete power poles, and flooded communities, knocking off communications and electricity in several locations.

On his official Facebook page, Arthur Yap, governor of the renowned tourist destination Bohol, claimed that mayors on the ravaged island had so far reported 73 deaths in their municipalities.

On the Dinagat Islands, ten people died, according to provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo.

According to the most recent official numbers, it brings the total number of reported deaths to 109, making it one of the worst storms to batter the country in recent years.

However, as disaster officials analyzed the full scope of the storm’s aftermath across the huge archipelago, the death toll was certain to grow.

Rai made landfall in the Philippines on Thursday as a super typhoon with winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).

Thousands of military, police, coast guard, and fire personnel have been dispatched to help with search and rescue operations in the worst-affected districts.

Heavy machinery, such as backhoes and front-end loaders, are being dispatched to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees, while the Coast Guard and naval vessels bringing food, water, and medical supplies are being dispatched.

“It will be a long, difficult path for people to recover and get their lives back on track,” Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.

The organization requested $21.6 million in Swiss francs to assist immediate relief and rehabilitation activities.

Pope Francis emphasized his desire for the Catholic-majority country to receive “concrete aid.”

According to Yap, an aerial study of damage to sections of Bohol revealed that “our people have suffered immensely.”

The islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao, which took the brunt of Rai when it crashed into the Philippines, have also been devastated.

Buildings were lacking roofs, wooden structures were crushed to bits, trees were stripped of leaves, and mountains of debris littered the ground in the Siargao town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had gathered ahead of Christmas.

