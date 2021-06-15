More criminal groups are expected to use Monero for ransoms, according to Monero’s creator.

According to Justin Ehrenhofer, a member of the Monero development community, criminal use of the cryptocurrency is projected to expand considerably in the future.

Following the Colonial Pipeline hack in May, which forced pipeline officials to pay a $4.4 million Bitcoin ransom, the usage of bitcoin in cybercrime has gained traction in recent weeks.

The FBI eventually revealed that the hack was carried out by a criminal organization known as DarkSide.

Last week, US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco stated that the US had recovered $2.3 million in Bitcoin ransom money after the FBI tracked it down to a specific wallet and obtained the key. It’s still a mystery how the FBI obtained the key.

Some commentators have speculated that other forms of cryptocurrency tokens may be more difficult for law authorities to track in the future as a result of the incident.

There are “more anonymous coins like Monero that are hard to trace,” according to Glen Goodman, author of The Crypto Trader.

“The more savvy thieves are utilizing Monero,” Rick Holland, chief information security officer at the Digital Shadows cyberthreat intelligence business, told CNBC on Sunday.

According to CNBC, hackers are increasingly turning to such cryptocurrencies for the anonymity they provide.

Ehrenhofer, a Monero Space Workgroup developer, told This website that he and other developers are not surprised by the situation.

“Ransomware payments are increasingly being made with Monero,” he stated. “Monero adoption surged dramatically in 2020 and 2021. We witnessed a big surge of users using Monero for all kinds of transactions.

“Monero is a private, fungible currency that is popular among criminals and non-criminals equally.

“While we are disappointed that ransomware groups are increasingly demanding Monero payment, we understand why they do, and we expect them to use Monero even more in the future.”

Some criminal groups, according to Ehrenhofer, provide a discount of 10 to 20% if money is paid in Monero, and he predicts that many will stop taking Bitcoin for smaller ransoms.

He stated, “Bitcoin is significantly more public than most people realize.” “In the opinion of Monero contributors, good money does not reveal all transaction information to the public, including attackers, foreign governments, and advertising agencies.”

Despite this, Ehrenhofer claimed he was involved in criminal behavior. This is a condensed version of the information.