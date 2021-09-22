Moon Crater Caused by Asteroid Impact 108 Million Years Ago, as seen in this stunning image.

Using new radar technology, astronomers have acquired a high-resolution image of one of the moon’s youngest craters.

The Green Bank Telescope at the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia captured this view of the 53-mile-wide Tycho crater. It’s the highest-resolution image of the crater ever taken from the surface of the planet.

According to the observatory, the image has over 1.4 billion pixels and covers an area of about 124 by 109 miles. It depicts the complete crater, which is thought to have formed some 108 million years ago.

In 2020, the Green Bank Telescope, the world’s largest steerable radio telescope, will be equipped with equipment that will allow it to send a radar signal into space. Raytheon Intelligence & Space and the Green Bank Observatory collaborated on the technology, which sends out a radio signal that is returned to Earth.

The radar signal is picked up by antennas of the Very Long Baseline Array, which is controlled by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and located across the United States, after it is reflected back to our planet. After then, the signal is converted into visual images.

“As each pulse from the GBT is broadcast, it is reflected off the target, in this case the surface of the moon, then received and recorded. In a press statement from the observatory, engineer Galen Watts said, “The recorded pulses are compared to each other and analyzed to form an image.” “As we move through space, the transmitter, the target, and the receivers are all continually moving.”

The movement generates minor variations in the radar pulses. These differences can be investigated and used to provide a more detailed image than is possible with stationary observatories.

“While this may appear to make image production more difficult, it actually generates more critical data,” Watts explained. “This type of radar data has never been captured before at this distance or resolution. All of this necessitates a significant number of computing hours.

“It would have taken months of compute ten or so years ago to produce one of the photographs from one receiver, and possibly a year or more from multiple receivers.”

The Tycho crater is named after Tycho Brahe, a 16th-century Danish astronomer who made some of the most precise observations. This is a condensed version of the information.