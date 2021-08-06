Months after being rescued, a bear who had spent almost his entire life in a tiny cage died.

According to animal advocacy charity Four Paws International, a former circus bear who had been held in a cage for most of her life died barely months after being rescued and transported to a bear refuge in Switzerland.

Jambolina the bear died shortly after receiving an anesthetic shot in preparation for routine dental treatment, according to the organization.

The 12-year-old European brown bear was born in Yalta Zoo in Crimea in January 2009. She was sold and trained as a circus bear when she was only a few weeks old.

Jambolina spent the majority of her time kept in a tiny cage in her owner’s garage when she wasn’t being forced to perform in Ukrainian circuses. The bear couldn’t stand up or move around in the pen since it was too small.

Jambolina was dubbed the “world’s loneliest bear” by several media sites due to the conditions that caused her health to deteriorate and the fact that she was not kept with other bears.

Following conversations with the owner, Four Paws was able to secure her release in 2020.

When the coronavirus epidemic struck and circus shows were stopped, Jambolina’s owner couldn’t afford to keep her and consented to let her go.

We regret to inform you that bear Jambolina died away today, soon before undergoing surgery in #ArosaBaerenland, with heavy hearts and deepest sadness. VIER PFOTEN | Stiftung Arosa Bären pic.twitter.com/P2jAxUVhqD

August 5, 2021 — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint)

Four Paws traveled in Ukraine on December 8, 2020, to retrieve Jambolina, liberating her from her prison and taking her approximately 1,500 miles to the Arosa Bear Sanctuary in the Swiss Alps.

She began hibernating shortly after arriving to the refuge, which is more than 6,500 feet above sea level. She had been unable to do so in captivity. She awoke in May 2021, and for the first time, she was able to explore her new outdoor habitat.

However, according to a Four Paws update on August 5, Jambolina died shortly before getting surgery.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that we have come to this decision. This is a condensed version of the information.