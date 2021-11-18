Monkeypox: What Is It and How Does It Spread? In Maryland, a U.S. case has been confirmed.

Authorities in the state of Maryland confirmed a case of monkeypox this week, making it the country’s second such infection this year.

The infection was confirmed by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday in a traveler who had recently returned to the United States from Nigeria.

The individual had minimal symptoms, according to the health department, and was recovering in isolation. It did not propose any safeguards for the general public, and officials are attempting to contact anyone who may have had contact with the individual.

Monkeypox is an uncommon disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The first human instance was recorded in 1970, after it was found in 1958 in groups of monkeys held for research.

Monkeypox belongs to the same variola viral family as smallpox. It is, however, considered a milder disease than smallpox, while having identical symptoms.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the early signs of monkeypox include a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness (CDC). One to two weeks following infection, symptoms usually appear.

Patients acquire a rash a few days after their fever symptoms appear, which usually begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. This rash appears as lumps on the skin that fill with fluid, scabbing, and eventually falling off. The disease lasts between two and four weeks on average.

Monkeypox is assumed to be spread between humans mostly by respiratory droplets and face-to-face contact. It’s also possible to contract it through coming into contact with the patient’s bodily fluids, rashes, or other items. Humans can get it from animals by biting or scratching them, or by handling raw meat or touching anything they’ve touched.

According to the CDC, monkeypox can kill up to one out of every ten persons who contract it in Africa.

Monkeypox is virtually usually reported in Africa, with more than 1,000 probable cases recorded each year in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2005. Outside of Africa, infections have only occurred in six countries, and outbreaks have tended to be modest. According to CDC data, there are believed to be less. This is a condensed version of the information.