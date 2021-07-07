Mohammad Anwar, the UberEats driver who was killed, raised $1 million on GoFundMe before the girls were sentenced.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family of UberEats driver Mohammad Anwar, who was slain in an armed carjacking, raised $1 million months before the two females who were involved were convicted.

One girl, who was 13 at the time of the March incident, was ordered on Tuesday to remain in the custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services in Washington, D.C. until she reaches the age of 21.

Last month, she pled guilty to second-degree murder, causing prosecutors to drop additional charges against her, including armed carjacking.

Anwar’s killer, a 15-year-old girl, pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to a youth prison until she becomes 21.

Because of their ages, the two girls were not recognized, but according to a police report obtained by This website, the younger girl is from southeast D.C., and the 15-year-old is from Fort Washington, Maryland.

Anwar, 66, was allegedly assaulted with a stun gun during a carjacking on March 23 in the 1200 block of Van Street in Washington, according to police.

Anwar’s family quickly set up a GoFundMe page, and money poured in after a brutal video of the man’s dying moments went viral on Twitter.

The video begins with Anwar fighting the females and saying, “They’re thieves!” “This is my vehicle!”

The females were then seen driving away, with Anwar clinging to the vehicle, which crashed. The girls were observed climbing out of the car unharmed, while Anwar lay in the street seriously injured. In the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

On the page put up to pay for his funeral and help his family, Anwar, of Springfield, Virginia, was characterized as a “hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to make a better life for him and his family.”

After reaching $1,049,670, his family disabled donations in April.

“Anwar was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who could always put a smile on your face when you needed it. Lehra Bogino, who claimed Anwar was her husband’s uncle, wrote on the page, “He leaves behind a family, near and distant, who cherish, love, and miss him greatly.”

“Words fail to express how our family is currently feeling. The words “devastation,” “confusion,” “shock,” “rage,” “heartache,” and “anguish” came to mind. We’ll take care of it. This is a condensed version of the information.