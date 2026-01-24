Mobiles.co.uk Undercuts Apple with iPhone Air Offer, Free AirPods Included

Apple’s iPhone Air, the tech giant’s slimmest model, has found a competitor offering a rare deal that outprices Apple’s own retail price. Mobiles.co.uk, a retailer affiliated with Currys, is offering the iPhone Air for £34.99 per month through iD Mobile’s 100GB tariff. This deal, which comes with a £79 upfront charge, undercuts the standard price of the phone available directly from Apple. Over the course of a 24-month contract, the total cost paid amounts to £963.76, compared to the £999 Apple charges for the phone outright.

Additionally, Mobiles.co.uk is throwing in a pair of free AirPods 4 with select tariffs, including those priced at £37.99 per month and a £135 upfront cost. However, customers should note that iD Mobile plans increase each year, with the £34.99 tariff set to rise to £36.49 in April 2026 and £37.99 by April 2027, according to reports from the Express.

Impressive Design Meets Some Compromises

The iPhone Air, launched in September alongside the iPhone 17 series, is celebrated for its ultra-thin design. Measuring just 5.6mm thick, it features a durable titanium frame weighing 165g. The phone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48MP Fusion camera system, and the latest A19 Pro chip, delivering fast and smooth performance, even for demanding tasks. With iOS 26 pre-installed, it offers a range of Apple Intelligence features as well.

For those looking for an alternative deal, Sky Mobile also offers the iPhone Air at £27 per month, with a £12 upfront cost. However, this plan only includes 100MB of data, and users who require more data may need to upgrade to a larger bundle, with prices ranging from £5 for 1GB to £22 for unlimited data.

Tech Editor David Snelling, who tested the iPhone Air at its California launch event, praised the device’s design, calling it “a truly stunning smartphone.” He noted the phone’s thin, lightweight build, its attractive titanium frame, and its high-quality 120Hz ProMotion display, which delivers smooth scrolling and gameplay. However, he pointed out that the iPhone Air doesn’t quite match the capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro, particularly in the camera department. For users looking for top-tier photography, the Pro models are a better choice, he concluded.

Despite these trade-offs, the iPhone Air remains a strong choice for those looking for a high-end phone that offers cutting-edge technology and design at a lower price point than its more powerful counterparts. The offer from Mobiles.co.uk provides an added incentive for those looking to make the most of their purchase, making the iPhone Air a compelling alternative for many consumers.