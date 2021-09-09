Mississippi reports the state’s first infant COVID death, as well as 72 fetal deaths among unvaccinated mothers.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first COVID-related infant mortality. The death of the newborn, who was less than a year old, raises the total number of pediatric COVID deaths in the state to four in the last six weeks.

This means that in Mississippi, more children have died from COVID in the last six weeks than in the first 17 months of the pandemic. During that time, three children under the age of 18 perished. The cumulative COVID death toll for people under the age of 18 in the state is now at seven.

The state also revealed that 72 unvaccinated pregnant women had died as a result of COVID, and that 8 pregnant women have died as a result of the virus.

The Associated Press reported that state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced during a press conference on Wednesday that 72 fetal deaths linked to unvaccinated pregnant women with COVID had been found.

Dobbs said that eight pregnant women in the state had died as a result of COVID in the last four weeks, in addition to the 72 fetal deaths (which do not include miscarriages under 20 weeks).

“We know that COVID is particularly hazardous and difficult for pregnant women,” Dobbs added. “It’s been a complete catastrophe.”

Pregnant and recently pregnant women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are at a higher risk of serious disease from COVID than non-pregnant women. This elevated risk includes the possibility of a miscarriage.

The CDC’s Surveillance for Emerging Threats to Mothers and Babies Network (SET-NET) program is presently monitoring the threat of COVID to pregnant women, their unborn children, and infants under the age of six months.

Pregnant women should get vaccinated, wear a face mask, keep a six-foot social distance, wash their hands often, and check for symptoms, according to the CDC.

During the news conference, Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers remarked, “The vast majority of cases and hospitalizations that we’re seeing are sadly in unvaccinated persons, and remember, we have children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccine.”

