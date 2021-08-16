Mississippi COVID cases have doubled, despite the country’s lowest vaccination rate.

According to a New York Times data study, COVID cases in Mississippi have spiked by more than 123 percent in the last 14 days.

As a result of the surge in cases, the rate has risen to 110 cases per 100,000, second highest in the US behind Louisiana.

Despite the fact that vaccine rates have risen in recent weeks in response to the increase in cases, state health department records as of August 13 reveal that just 36% of the state’s overall population has been properly vaccinated.

At the time, the comparable figure for the entire United States was roughly 50%.

Mississippi had the lowest incidence in the US, with 77,048 COVID vaccine doses delivered per 100,000 persons, according to CDC data as of August 15. Alabama had the highest rate, with 77,345. Vermont, on the other hand, had the highest vaccination rate in the country, with 137,865 vaccinations per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, according to CDC statistics from August 15, Mississippi’s reported seven-day case rate per 100,000 individuals is 695.4, the third highest in the US behind Florida and Louisiana.

Mississippi senator Joel R. Carter Jr. announced on Twitter last Friday that he had had his first COVID vaccine shot after delaying it until now.

He admitted to “months of deliberation,” but added, “The infection levels among the unvaccinated forced me to pull the trigger.”

State health officer Thomas Dobbs advised people in Mississippi to contact to doctors about monoclonal therapies for COVID, even if they are afraid to get vaccinated, in a tweet on August 14. “We shall see too many deaths in the following weeks,” he added.

Because the state “has reached a stage where hospitals can no longer meet acute clinical needs,” the state issued a health order on Sunday outlining how patients would be moved between hospitals.

According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, unvaccinated people accounted for 89 percent of hospitalizations, 83 percent of deaths, and 98 percent of illnesses between July 16 and August 12.

Mississippi isn’t the only state dealing with a virulent outbreak. Some school boards in Florida have disregarded the state’s mask mandate ban, claiming the impact of mounting instances and the necessity to safeguard children.

Rosalind Osgood is the director. This is a condensed version of the information.