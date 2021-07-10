Ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) have endorsed global tax reform.

G20 finance ministers backed a “historic” worldwide agreement to tax multinational corporations more equally on Saturday, urging the remaining countries to join.

131 countries agreed last month on a framework for worldwide tax reform, which includes a minimum corporation tax rate of 15%.

However, the support of the world’s 19 largest economies, as well as the European Union, will help it become a reality after years of discussions.

“We have struck a historic agreement on a more stable and fairer international tax architecture after many years of debate and building on the progress made last year,” the final statement stated.

“We support the fundamental elements of the two pillars on multinational corporation profit reallocation and an effective global minimum tax.”

The accord was quickly praised by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who described it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for reform.

“There’s no going back now. We’re putting an end to the fiscal arms race, and the tech behemoths will now pay their due share of taxes,” he said.

The reforms are aimed at preventing countries from competing to give the lowest tax rates in order to attract investment, which has frequently resulted in multinational corporations paying exorbitant tax rates.

The final deal is unlikely to be reached until the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome in October.

On July 1, under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a minimum tax rate of 15% was agreed upon (OECD).

Countries like the United States, France, and Germany, as well as assistance organizations like Oxfam, have pushed for a higher rate.

However, several countries, particularly EU member Ireland, which enticed Apple and Google to Dublin with low tax rates, are opposed to this.

The G20 ministers declared in their concluding statement that they “welcome all members” of the talks “who have not yet joined the international accord to do so.”

Although the minimum rate is estimated to affect fewer than 10,000 significant corporations, the OECD predicts that a 15% effective rate would raise an additional $150 billion in revenue per year.

The bill is one of two so-called pillars of global tax reform that have been in the works for years but have received a boost from US Vice President Joe Biden.

The other would allocate a portion of earnings made in a country’s territory to countries.

Multinational corporations operate in a variety of countries – the oil giant BP, for example, is present in 85 – but they typically pay taxes on profits only in tax havens that are hand-picked. Brief News from Washington Newsday.