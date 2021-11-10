Ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) agree that free trade is critical to the recovery from the pandemic.

At a virtual conference on Wednesday, Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers agreed that free trade and open economies will be key to the region’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group of 21 countries gathered online on Friday to consider their Covid-19 response ahead of a summit of national leaders on Saturday, which will include US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Highlights of the discussion, according to New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, include a plan to voluntarily freeze fossil fuel subsidies and vows to liberalize tariffs on vaccines and other pandemic medical supplies.

According to O’Connor, there was broad consensus on the need to avoid creating trade barriers in response to the pandemic’s concerns.

“It is free, fair, and open trade that will help economies emerge from this pandemic… we need openness to promote global prosperity, and trade is the solution to our problems,” he stated.

“Despite the fact that Covid-19 has resulted in the loss of 81 million jobs across the region and has had a severe impact on supply chains, APEC nations have opposed protectionism during this crisis.”

The 21 economies that make up APEC account for over 40% of the world’s population and roughly 60% of the global GDP.

The summit was originally scheduled to take place in Auckland, but due to Covid-19, it will be held online for the second time after Malaysia hosted remotely in 2020.

“It means our ability to place New Zealand on the world stage isn’t exactly what it might have been,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted this week.

However, she claimed that the digital platform was easier to use than an in-person event, making participation more convenient for all those involved.

This enabled Ardern to convene an unprecedented early leaders’ meeting in July, which completed much of the heavy lifting on vaccine and medical equipment trade deals.

When APEC leaders gather again in the early hours of Saturday morning New Zealand time, they will discuss how to restore borders without spreading the virus, how to ensure an equitable pandemic recovery, and how to transition to a carbon-free economy.

Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand’s foreign minister, said APEC countries had decided to send a strong message about the need to stop increasing fossil fuel subsidies.

“These subsidies cost our economies billions of dollars every year, but the true cost is to our ecosystem,” she explained.

The topic was raised at the COP26 climate meetings in Glasgow, where the chiefs of 91 large worldwide corporations demanded that they be phased out.

