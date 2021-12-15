Mind Blowers are America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Over 800 million people throughout the world do not have access to safe drinking water. According to research, more than half of the people in the United States drink water that contains measurable amounts of lead. Even though the epidemic reminded us of the significance of frequent handwashing with soap and water, three out of ten people worldwide are unable to do so at home. The World Health Organization and UNICEF warn that these figures will worsen in the coming decade unless societies invest in and upgrade water infrastructure, which is a massive and costly undertaking.

Rodney Priestley and Xiaohui Xu, chemical engineers at Princeton University, have developed a novel technique to address this problem. They’ve developed a substance that eliminates pollutants from drinking water while requiring no additional energy source other than sunlight and being potentially inexpensive to produce.

While working on a project to create artificial skin to aid wound healing, the two engineers came up with their unique technique. Skin normally functions as a selective barrier, keeping infections out while allowing water to pass through. They developed a hydrogel (a complex polymer that does not dissolve in water) with a molecular structure that allows water to pass through while blocking pollutants.

During the development and testing of this material, Xu noticed that the hydrogel could have another use: water purification. This sparked a new project in which the two scientists tweaked their hydrogel in a few critical ways to make it not only filter contaminants but also actively suck water in.

Their hydrogel was created to function as a heat-sensitive sponge. The hydrogel's components attract water molecules at ambient temperature. The molecular structure of the gel changes when it is heated, and the gel releases water. "It's incredibly porous on the inside, so it can store water," adds Xiaohui Xu. "When you heat it up, the volume of the material shrinks, releasing all of the water inside." The spongy hydrogel layer was then coated.