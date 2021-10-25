Microsoft warns that a wave of cyberattacks is wreaking havoc on American businesses.

An attack on Microsoft’s computer systems has impacted hundreds of businesses and organizations.

The latest online attack on the computer giant’s cloud service targeted “resellers and other technological service providers,” according to a blog post published on Monday.

Because “the recent behavior fits the hallmarks of the actor’s compromise-one-to-compromise-many technique,” Microsoft has publicly identified the offender as Nobelium, the hacker gang behind the SolarWinds attacks.

“The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has detected nation-state activity associated with the threat actor Nobelium, attempting to gain access to downstream customers of multiple cloud service providers (CSP), managed service providers (MSP), and other IT services organizations… that have been granted administrative or privileged access by other organizations,” according to the blog post.

“Since May 2021, targeted action has been observed against groups in the United States and throughout Europe. Nobelium has initiated a campaign against these groups, according to MSTIC, in order to take advantage of established technical trust connections between provider organizations and the governments, think tanks, and other businesses they serve.” Microsoft has been contacted by the Washington Newsday for an update.

SolarWinds, a U.S. IT firm, was the victim of a large-scale cyberattack last year that remained unnoticed for months.

Criminals were able to spy on cutting-edge computer companies, including cybersecurity firm FireEye, and even parts of the US government, thanks to the hacker, who is thought to be Russian.

