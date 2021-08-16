Mesmerizing videos reveal the hidden microscopic world within a termite’s gut, as well as other fascinating topics.

Nikon, a Japanese camera and optical equipment manufacturer, has announced the winners of its 11th annual “Small World in Motion” competition, which showcases some of the greatest recent microscopy imagery and video.

The winning photographs and video clips offer a breathtaking look into a small world that is ordinarily hidden from view.

Fabian Weston of Pennant Hills, New South Wales, Australia, took first place in this year’s competition after capturing interesting footage of microorganisms residing in a termite’s belly.

Weston used a 1970s research microscope to record the video. His goal was to show how termites and these microscopic organisms work together in a symbiotic partnership.

Because the creatures and their termite hosts are light and oxygen sensitive, filming them was tough. Even little environmental changes can cause the termite and its symbiotic bacteria to perish.

“Finding the proper solution for the creatures themselves was the most tough part of filming this video,” Weston said in a statement. “I tried a variety of approaches, including making my own saline solution.”

“They’re extremely sensitive to oxygen, so I had to remove as much gas as possible from the solution. It was a difficult task, and I had to work quickly. The film you’re watching is the culmination of months of trial & error, extensive study, and tenacity.”

Protists are the microorganisms found inside the termite gut, which are a varied group of primarily single-celled organisms that aren’t classified as plants, animals, or fungi.

The organisms seen in the movie have created a special bond with the termites, digesting the plant-based cellulose they consume and assisting them in obtaining nutrition while also cycling carbon back into the soil.

A Water Flea and a Tumor

Dr. Stephanie Hachey and Dr. Christopher Hughes of the University of California, Irvine’s Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry won second place in the competition for their fascinating time-lapse of an engineered tumor developing and spreading.

Third-placed Andrei Savitsky of Cherkassy, Ukraine, shot footage of a water flea (Daphnia pulex) giving birth to tiny offspring, as did the other winners.

Dr. Sachie Kanatani and Dr. Photini Sinnis from the came in fifth place. This is a condensed version of the information.