Merkel’s party faces a critical debate in order to turn the race around.

With less than a week until the election, Germany’s leading parties will debate on Sunday in a televised discussion, with the race to successor Angela Merkel deadlocked.

Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who came out on top in post-broadcast audience surveys after the previous two debates, was the clear frontrunner by a hair.

Merkel’s conservatives’ Armin Laschet tried failed in both previous meetings to reclaim a poll lead he had until July, when a string of gaffes sent his approval rating soaring.

Speaker of the German parliament Wolfgang Schaeuble, a veteran Christian Democrat, conceded this week that the party had lost steam, resulting in a media backlash.

He told the monthly Die Zeit, “It’s like when your automobile gets stuck in sand.” “Every time you try to get out, you dig yourself deeper.”

With roughly 25% support, the Social Democrats presently hold a two-to-six point advantage over Laschet’s CDU-CSU party, indicating that the outcome is still wide open given probable fluctuations as the results come in next Sunday.

In an estimated 40% of voters undecided, Laschet will have one more chance with the debate to score a knockout punch or entice Scholz, 63, into a rare blunder.

Green candidate Annalena Baerbock will join them in the ring, after a bright start in the spring, she is currently polling in the teens, a reversal commonly attributed to her relative inexperience in politics.

She has, however, gained popularity among young voters, and her party could play a key role in the post-election coalition negotiations to create a government.

Laschet, 60, has tried two key lines of attack against Scholz, who has presented himself as Merkel’s rightful heir with his moderate, level-headed approach to government, much to the chagrin of conservatives.

The first allegation is that Scholz would be willing to create a coalition with Die Linke, a far-left party, in order to form a ruling three-way majority with the Greens.

While Scholz and Baerbock have stated that Die Linke’s hostility to NATO would be a red line in any coalition discussions, they have not expressly ruled out working with the party, which now has a six percent approval rating.

Laschet, the leader of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, has also attempted to question Scholz about the investigation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.