Merkel’s legacy is under jeopardy as her party faces electoral defeat.

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel is praised worldwide for her calm crisis management, her legacy at home is threatened by a botched succession, with her party expected to receive its lowest postwar vote in Sunday’s election.

As Germans walk to the polls, polls show Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU alliance, led by Armin Laschet, trailing opponent Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party by a hair and on the verge of losing power after 16 years in office.

“Everyone understands that if Laschet loses, Merkel’s legacy would be lost as well,” the conservative Welt newspaper stated.

“The CDU will only be able to reconcile themselves with 16 years of government under Merkel if (he) wins.”

The veteran chancellor, who grew up in communist East Germany, stands out in a party dominated by western Roman Catholic patriarchs, who have grudgingly tolerated her pushing the CDU to the center as she has won election after election.

However, her fatal decision in 2015 to keep Germany’s borders open to migrants prompted a massive backlash from her own party and even other EU countries, resulting in a succession of regional election losses. After a series of defeats, she announced her retirement from politics in 2018.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, her hand-picked successor, was forced to resign in early 2020 due to a regional political crisis in which her party voted with the far-right AfD, a political pariah for mainstream politicians.

With few other possibilities, the conservatives chose Laschet, the current unpopular CDU leader and Merkel’s potential successor.

But Laschet only got there after a grueling campaign for the CDU’s leadership and then for the conservative alliance’s nomination as chancellor candidate against the more popular Markus Soeder of Bavarian sister party CSU.

A defeat for the conservatives would undoubtedly unseat Laschet and set the ground for a new nasty power struggle, given the persistent resentment in the losers’ camps from previous leadership battles.

“There will be an earthquake, a fierce scramble for the chairmanship of the parliamentary group,” RND said, adding that the CSU would blame the larger CDU party.

The conservatives had a solid advantage over the SPD heading into the summer.

However, Laschet was spotted giggling behind President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as he paid tribute to flood victims in July, a picture that quickly turned the public against him and his party.

