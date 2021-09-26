Merkel’s legacy hangs in the balance as her party faces its lowest approval rating since WWII.

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel is praised worldwide for her calm crisis management, her legacy at home is threatened by a botched succession, with her party expected to receive its lowest postwar vote in Sunday’s election.

According to preliminary results, the conservative CDU-CSU alliance — with its candidate Armin Laschet – is lagging the Social Democrats and faces sliding out of office after 16 years in power.

The party stated that the losses in its vote share were “painful” because it had never received less than 30% of the vote before.

“Everyone understands that if Laschet loses, Merkel’s legacy would be lost as well,” the conservative Welt newspaper stated.

“Only if (he) wins… will the CDU be able to reconcile itself with Merkel’s 16 years in office.”

The veteran chancellor, who grew up in communist East Germany, stands out in a party dominated by western Roman Catholic patriarchs, who have grudgingly tolerated her pushing the CDU to the center as she has won election after election.

However, her fatal decision in 2015 to keep Germany’s borders open to migrants prompted a massive backlash from her party and other EU countries, resulting in a succession of regional election losses. After a series of defeats, she announced her retirement from politics in 2018.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, her hand-picked successor, was forced to resign in early 2020 due to a regional political crisis in which her party voted with the far-right AfD, a political pariah for mainstream politicians.

With few other possibilities, the conservatives chose Laschet, the current unpopular CDU leader and Merkel’s potential successor.

But Laschet only got there after a series of bruising contests, first for the CDU leadership and then for the conservative alliance’s selection as chancellor candidate against the more popular Markus Soeder of Bavarian sister party CSU.

A conservative defeat would undoubtedly topple Laschet and set the setting for a fresh nasty power battle, given the lingering anger in the losers’ camps.

“There will be an earthquake, a fierce scramble for the chairmanship of the parliamentary group,” RND said, adding that the CSU would blame the larger CDU party.

The conservatives had a solid advantage over the SPD heading into the summer.

However, Laschet was spotted giggling behind President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as he paid tribute to flood victims in July, a photograph that went viral. Brief News from Washington Newsday.