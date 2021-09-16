Merkel’s Decisions Have Changed Three Lives.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has played a key role in setting Germany’s future as well as shaping Europe’s path during her 16 years in power.

Three people’s life were turned upside down by three of Merkel’s most major policy decisions:

During the febrile month of September 2015, in front of a temporary refugee shelter in Berlin, the interaction was brief – “maybe a few seconds.”

Merkel was accompanied by jittery bodyguards after making the historic decision not to close Germany’s borders to a flood of refugees fleeing war and oppression only days before.

Anas Modamani, a young Syrian immigrant to Germany, noticed a limousine and decided it was his time to take a selfie with a woman he thought was a “renowned actress.”

Thousands of Syrians, Iraqis, and Afghans arrived at railway stations to discover welcoming crowds with welcome signs and teddy bears.

A media photographer captured Modamani taking the selfie, and the image of the 18-year-old immigrant and Merkel became a symbol of Merkel’s liberal migration policy within hours.

The decision, topped by Merkel’s rallying cry “We can do it” in the face of the influx, would prove to be one of the most pivotal of her 16-year presidency.

Modamani believed his days in Syria were short after taking part in protests against President Bashar al-dictatorship Assad’s in his birthplace of Derayya, a suburb of Damascus, and began planning for the lengthy journey to Europe.

As Merkel prepares to retire, the outgoing young man does not hesitate to claim that Merkel “saved my life.”

He told AFP in his sunny Berlin house packed with green potted plants, “She allowed me to enter this country, to integrate.”

“She is the most powerful lady in the planet, and she has given me a second chance.”

According to Modamani, Merkel was the only European politician concerned about the plight of Syrians escaping the war and the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Only the lilting roll of his Rs hinted at his background as he spoke fluent German.

Despite the fact that the photo of Modamani with a beaming, calm Merkel on his phone flipped his life upside down in huge and small ways, Modamani still treasures it.

Modamani was hailed as a hero by the Syrian population, which today numbers 700,000 people, in the days after his photo went viral. Brief News from Washington Newsday.