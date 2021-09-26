Merkel’s Conservatives and the SPD’s Rivals Exit polls show a tight race in the vote.

Exit surveys revealed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats were in a dead race in Sunday’s vote to choose her successor, with the centre-left party claiming a “mandate to lead” right away.

Merkel’s CDU-CSU coalition and candidate Armin Laschet received roughly 24-25 percent of the vote, practically tied with the Social Democrats on 25-26 percent, according to surveys broadcast on public television after voting stations closed at 6pm (1600 GMT).

Given the high percentage of electors who voted by mail, the final results in Europe’s largest economy’s most unpredictable election in decades could still produce surprises.

The SPD, on the other hand, declared its right to head Germany’s next government almost immediately.

Lars Klingbeil, the SPD’s general secretary, told public television ZDF, “We have battled our way back as the SPD, the SPD is back, the SPD definitely has the mandate to lead.” He went on to say that the SPD’s “Olaf Scholz should be chancellor.”

With the conservatives facing their worst postwar result, CDU secretary Paul Ziemiak stated that the “losses are bitter” in comparison to the 2017 election, when the CDU-CSU received 33% of the vote.

Sunday’s historic election marks the end of Merkel’s 16-year reign as chancellor, as well as a new phase of political uncertainty for Germany, which has long been a symbol of stability.

If the two major parties stay tied, the CDU-CSU and the SPD may seek to build governing coalitions in a race for power — a lengthy process that might stifle Germany’s international standing.

Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Scholz, 63, of the SPD, and Laschet, 60, of the CDU-CSU, are vying for Merkel’s post.

Voting earlier in their respective constituencies, Laschet emphasized that “every vote counts” in an election that will define “Germany’s orientation in the next years,” while Scholz expressed hope that the warm weather would be a “good sign” for his party.

Just a few months ago, the SPD, Germany’s oldest party, was polling so poorly that many dismissed the prospect of it even being in the next administration.

Scholz, a bland but capable former mayor of Hamburg, now has a chance to become the SPD’s first chancellor since Gerhard Schroeder, who lost a close election to Merkel in 2005.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that their candidate Laschet entered the contest with a strong lead, the conservatives may be on track for their lowest vote total since the war.