Merkel will travel to flood-stricken areas as the death toll in Western Europe reaches 180.

After days of severe rainfall in western Europe left at least 183 people dead and dozens missing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit flood-ravaged areas on Sunday to see the damage and meet survivors.

Merkel will visit the Rhineland-Palatinate community of Schuld, one of the two hardest-hit areas in western Germany, where the swelling Ahr river swept away houses and left debris piled high in the streets.

Since Wednesday, at least 156 people have died in Germany’s worst flooding in living memory, authorities reported in a Sunday morning update.

There were 110 people killed and 670 injured in Rhineland-Palatinate alone, according to authorities.

At least 27 people have died in Belgium, which is just across the border.

Rescuers in both countries were combing through wreckage to locate victims, many of whom were in perilous situations.

Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands were also hit hard by the historic downpours.

Concerns went south to Germany’s Upper Bavaria region, where torrential rains filled basements and swelled rivers and streams late Saturday as the floodwaters in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighboring North-Rhine Westphalia began to ebb.

A spokesman for the Bavarian district informed AFP that one person died in Berchtesgadener Land.

Emergency workers in the Austrian regions of Salzburg and Tyrol were on high alert for flooding. The ancient town center of Hallein, located near the German border, was flooded.

On Twitter, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote, “Heavy rains and storms are tragically causing catastrophic damage in various regions in Austria.”

Merkel has described the floods as a “tragedy” and committed federal government assistance to Germany’s affected communities.

Merkel said her “heart goes out to all those who lost loved ones in this calamity” while speaking with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

The government has stated that it is planning to establish a special help fund, estimating that the damage will cost several billion euros.

The incident has taken on political undertones in Germany, which will go to the polls on September 26 for a federal election that would bring Merkel’s 16-year reign to an end.

Candidates aspiring to succeed the experienced leader have urged for further climate action, with experts claiming that climate change is making catastrophic weather occurrences like these more common.

Armin Laschet, the premier of the hard-hit state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) and a contender for the chancellery, said measures to combat global warming should be “accelerated.”

However, Laschet, who leads Merkel's CDU party, which is presently winning surveys, scored an own goal.