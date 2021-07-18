Merkel will travel to flood-stricken areas as the death toll in Western Europe approaches 170.

After days of severe rainfall in western Europe left at least 171 people dead and others missing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit flood-ravaged areas on Sunday to see the damage and meet survivors.

Merkel will visit the Rhineland-Palatinate community of Schuld, one of the two hardest-hit areas in western Germany, where the swelling Ahr river swept away houses and left debris piled high in the streets.

Since Wednesday, at least 144 people have perished in Germany’s worst flooding in living memory, while 27 people have died in neighboring Belgium.

Rescuers in both countries were combing through wreckage to locate victims, many of whom were in perilous situations.

Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands were also hit hard by the historic downpours.

Concerns went south to Germany’s Upper Bavaria region, where torrential rains filled basements and swelled rivers and streams late Saturday as the floodwaters in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighboring North-Rhine Westphalia began to ebb.

A spokesman for the Bavarian district informed AFP that one person died in Berchtesgadener Land.

Emergency workers in the Austrian regions of Salzburg and Tyrol were on high alert for flooding. The ancient town center of Hallein, located near the German border, was flooded.

Merkel has described the floods as a “tragedy” and committed federal government assistance to Germany’s affected communities.

Merkel said her “heart goes out to all those who lost loved ones in this calamity” while speaking with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

The government has stated that it is planning to establish a special help fund, estimating that the damage will cost several billion euros.

The incident has taken on political undertones in Germany, which will go to the polls on September 26 for a federal election that would bring Merkel’s 16-year reign to an end.

Candidates aspiring to succeed the experienced leader have urged for further climate action, with experts claiming that climate change is making catastrophic weather occurrences like these more common.

Armin Laschet, the premier of the hard-hit state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) and a contender for the chancellery, said measures to combat global warming should be “accelerated.”

However, Laschet, who leads Merkel’s CDU party, which is now dominating polls, scored an own goal on Saturday when he was caught on camera smiling in the devastated town of Erftstadt in NRW, where floods produced a landslide.

As President Frank-Walter, Laschet might be seen conversing and joking in the background. Brief News from Washington Newsday.