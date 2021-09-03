Merkel visits a flood-stricken area in Germany in order to bolster party support.

In an effort to shore up support for her ailing party ahead of this month’s national election, German Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to the scene of fatal flooding in the country’s west on Friday.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their unpopular candidate, Armin Laschet, have been losing popularity since the July disaster pushed crisis management and climate change back to the top of the agenda.

With the election on September 26 looming, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the flood-stricken community of Altenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate, and will visit two devastated villages in Laschet’s own North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday.

Merkel acknowledged the trauma of locals after seeing the rubble-strewn streets of Altenahr, where the great majority of homes are still uninhabitable.

“When you’re here, you get a sense of the terrible fear that many people felt during the night of the flooding, when they had to wait it out on top of or under their roofs,” she said.

She promised that “we will not forget you” and that “the future government will start up where we left off” in ensuring that public aid reaches the victims.

Merkel, who will step down from politics once a new government is in place, paid a well-received visit in the aftermath of the floods, offering billions of euros in federal funds to help repair the country’s infrastructure.

The appearance contrasted sharply with Laschet’s politically disastrous stop in what is now widely seen as a pivotal point in the erstwhile frontrunner’s campaign.

While President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivered a solemn statement honoring the 181 flood victims, the CDU leader was seen on camera smiling with local politicians behind him.

AFP quoted political analyst Ursula Muench as saying, “Merkel went there and listened and had the appropriate attitude and the correct gestures, and Laschet managed to put his foot in it.”

She pointed out that, after 16 years in office, Merkel’s shadow hovers big over the contest, especially as Laschet’s main competitor, Social Democratic Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, tries to position himself as Merkel’s legitimate heir.

According to a latest poll for public broadcaster ARD, his party currently has a 25% approval rating, five points higher than Laschet’s conservatives.

The Christian Democrats are now pressing Merkel and Laschet, who will accompany her on Sunday, to make as many joint appearances as possible.

The visit, however, involves some political danger, since tensions in the troubled region remain high.

Christine Jahn, a clean-up volunteer in Dernau, complained this week about red tape.