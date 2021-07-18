Merkel visits a flood-affected area as the death toll in Western Europe surpasses 180.

After days of torrential rains in western Europe killed at least 183 people and left others missing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel went to a flood-ravaged section of the country on Sunday to see the damage and meet survivors.

The veteran leader travelled around the community of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate state, one of the two hardest-hit regions in western Germany, wearing hiking boots and providing pandemic-safe fist bumps to rescue personnel.

The veteran German leader, who will leave politics after the September elections, listened to people’ descriptions of how the swelling Ahr river swept away houses and piled debris high in the streets.

According to officials, at least 156 people have died in Germany’s worst flooding in living memory since Wednesday.

Local authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate alone recorded 110 deaths and 670 injuries.

At least 27 people have died in Belgium, which is just across the border.

Both countries’ rescue personnel were combing through rubble for victims and survivors, frequently in perilous conditions. To collect bodies swept away in the torrents, German authorities used speedboats and divers.

Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands were also hit by historic rainstorms.

Concerns went south to Germany’s Upper Bavaria region, where relentless rains inundated basements and caused rivers and streams to burst their banks late Saturday as the waters in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighboring North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) began to ebb.

A spokesman for the Bavarian district informed AFP that one person died in Berchtesgadener Land.

Authorities in Saxony’s eastern state reported a “serious risk situation” in many villages.

Emergency workers in the Austrian regions of Salzburg and Tyrol were on high alert for flooding. The picturesque town center of Hallein was flooded.

The Pope extended his “nearness” to the people of the affected areas.

“May the Lord welcome the departed and console their loved ones, and may he continue the efforts of all who are assisting those who have experienced severe damage,” he stated on Sunday.

Merkel said her “heart goes out to all those who lost loved ones in this calamity” while speaking with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Olaf Scholz, her finance minister, has committed more than 300 million euros ($354 million) in immediate relief for those who have lost their homes and companies, with the cabinet set to approve a much larger rehabilitation package on Wednesday.

The disaster has taken on political connotations in Germany, which will go to the polls on September 26 for a general election that will be the first in the country's history.