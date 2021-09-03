Merkel, the Party’s Heir Apparent, Is Planning a Dangerous Flood Zone Tour.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s embattled chancellor, will travel to the scene of catastrophic flooding in July on Friday in an attempt to resurrect support for her party ahead of this month’s national election.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their unpopular candidate, Armin Laschet, have been losing popularity since the disaster pushed crisis management and climate change back to the top of the agenda.

With the election on September 26 looming, departing Merkel will visit the flood-stricken town of Altenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate on Friday, followed by two inundated municipalities in Laschet’s own North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday.

Merkel, who will step down from politics once a new government is in place, paid a well-received visit in the aftermath of the floods, offering sympathy and billions in federal funding to repair the country’s infrastructure.

The appearance contrasted sharply with Laschet’s politically disastrous stop in what is now widely seen as a pivotal point in the erstwhile frontrunner’s campaign.

While President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivered a solemn speech honoring the 181 people killed in the floods, the CDU leader was captured on camera joking and laughing with local leaders.

According German political analyst Ursula Muench, the two appearances allowed people to immediately connect the unlucky Laschet to Merkel.

“Merkel got there and listened and had the correct look and gestures, and Laschet was able to put his foot in it,” said Muench, director of the Munich-based Academy for Political Education.

She pointed out that, after 16 years in office, Merkel’s shadow hovers big over the contest, especially as Laschet’s main competitor, Social Democratic Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, tries to position himself as Merkel’s legitimate heir.

His party now has a 25 percent approval rating, four points higher than Laschet’s conservatives.

The Christian Democrats are now pressing Merkel and Laschet, who will accompany her on Sunday, to make as many joint appearances as possible.

The visit, however, involves some political danger, since tensions in the troubled region remain high.

Clean-up volunteer Christine Jahn complained this week about red tape holding up tranches of a pledged 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in federal and state help in the community of Dernau, where entire streets are still unusable.

“Less chattering and more getting on with it,” the 66-year-old told AFP, “so that the money arrives without bureaucracy.”

The inability to adequately warn vulnerable residents or hurry them to safety before the waves rose has also sparked public outrage. Brief News from Washington Newsday.