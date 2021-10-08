Merkel receives a heartfelt farewell in Rome.

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid respect to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during what is expected to be their final bilateral meeting in Rome. The two were once hailed as Europe’s power couple.

During her visit, Merkel, who is stepping down after a historic 16 years in power, met privately with Pope Francis to discuss climate change and the clerical sex abuse issue.

She and Draghi worked closely together when he was the director of the European Central Bank (ECB), and he praised her “calm, determination, and real trust in the European Union” at a press conference following their meeting on Thursday.

“She changed Germany’s position in Europe. We will miss her, but given her passion for Italy, I am confident that we will see her again in Italy — perhaps in more relaxed situations “Draghi stated the following.

Merkel answered by calling him “an vital and crucial defender of the euro” and expressing her admiration for Rome, where she had previously visited St Peter’s Basilica and was scheduled to give a speech at the Colosseum.

“Just a day in Rome tells me that you’ll need more than a lifetime to take it all in,” she said, adding, “I’ll surely return back to Italy, albeit in a different way than before.”

Merkel will serve as caretaker chancellor while her successors negotiate a coalition, a process she predicted would be “certainly speedier than the last government formation.”

Merkel held a private audience with Pope Francis earlier in the day, during which they exchanged presents and discussed the impending UN climate negotiations as well as clergy sexual abuse of minors, a subject that has rocked the Catholic Church in Germany and abroad.

Merkel, the daughter of a Lutheran minister, told reporters, “We had serious discussions about child abuse.”

“With my visit, I wanted to emphasize that we believe the truth must be revealed and that the issue must be addressed.”

She paid a visit to a new center dedicated to child protection at the Jesuit-run Gregoriana university and talked with Father Hans Zollner, the Vatican’s senior expert on safeguarding minors.

Following previous governments’ euroscepticism, Draghi is keen to restore Italy’s place at the heart of the EU.

Merkel, he said, played a “decisive role” in establishing the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, of which Italy is a member. Brief News from Washington Newsday.