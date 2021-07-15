Merkel praises US-German ties during her last visit to the White House.

In her diplomatic farewell, German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a visit to the White House on Thursday, showing how vital the veteran German leader has been to the transatlantic partnership while also highlighting the unsolved concerns she leaves behind.

President Joe Biden greeted Merkel in the Oval Office, calling her “a tremendous friend, a personal friend, and a friend of the United States.”

Merkel praised her “friendship” with the United States and its contribution “to a free and democratic Germany,” despite the fact that she is stepping down later this year after 16 years in power.

The day began with a brunch at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by a visit to the White House for one-on-one meetings with Biden and an early supper, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The chancellor, who said she was “shocked” by floods in her native country that has killed at least 67 people, was Biden’s first European leader to visit Washington.

When Harris greeted Merkel in the vice presidential mansion, she described her visitor’s career as “exceptional.”

“A honest and wide-ranging debate about present and future geopolitical risks and challenges” took place over breakfast between the two women. They agreed on the critical importance of investing in democratic institutions based on the rule of law, according to Harris’ office.

The White House emphasizes that this is a “very much a business visit,” not a farewell for the lady largely regarded as Europe’s most stable leader at the helm of the continent’s largest economy.

According to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Merkel and Biden will discuss climate change, Covid-19 vaccine distribution, and the future of Afghanistan now that US, German, and other foreign soldiers are leaving.

Threats from jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region are on the table. The two leaders were also expected to discuss Russian “cyberattacks and territorial aggression,” Ukraine’s fight against Russia, and “countering China’s expanding influence,” reflecting Germany’s vital position in NATO and transatlantic security.

Merkel, on the other hand, has run out of time to address some of the most important challenges confronting Europe and the United States.

Among them is the contentious Nord Stream 2 project, which will transport Russian natural gas to Germany.

Not only will it bypass Ukraine, raising suspicions that Russia is purposefully hurting its neighbor’s economy, but it will also highlight Europe’s reliance on an increasingly hostile Moscow for energy.

Despite widespread opposition to the pipeline, Biden lifted crucial US restrictions on Nord Stream in May.