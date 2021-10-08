Merkel pays a farewell visit to Rome, where she meets Pope Francis and ECB President Mario Draghi.

In a farewell trip to Rome that included talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed climate change and clerical abuse with Pope Francis on Thursday.

Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in office, will also pay a visit to St Peter’s Basilica and have lunch in a central Rome restaurant before speaking at a peace conference at the Colosseum.

The Swiss Guards gave her a ceremonial greeting at the Vatican before she met and exchanged gifts with Pope Francis, whom she has seen several times previously.

She said they talked about climate change, which Francis has spoken out about, and sexual abuse by clergy children, a topic that has shaken the Catholic Church in Germany and abroad.

Merkel, the daughter of a Lutheran minister, told reporters, “We had serious discussions about child abuse.”

“With my visit, I wanted to emphasize that we believe the truth must be revealed and that the issue must be addressed.”

Merkel had earlier visited the site of a new center dedicated to child protection within the Vatican’s Gregoriana university and talked with Hans Zollner, the Vatican’s senior expert on safeguarding children.

She was scheduled to meet with Draghi later in the day, with whom she has worked closely for years, most notably when he was the head of the European Central Bank — and with whom she did not always agree.

Merkel will remain in office as a caretaker while her successors negotiate a coalition.

After a decade and a half of Merkel’s center-right-led administration, the two kingmaker parties’ decision pushes the CDU-CSU alliance closer to the opposition, signaling a dramatic shift for the country.