Merkel, Germany’s ‘Eternal’ Chancellor, Will Hand Over Power.

Against authoritarian populists on the rise in Europe and the United States, Angela Merkel was dubbed “the leader of the free world,” but she is ending up a historic 16 years in office with a mixed legacy at home and abroad.

Merkel, 67, departs office with such a high level of popularity that she would have easily won a record fifth term if she had sought it.

Instead, Merkel will hand over the reins as the first German chancellor to resign voluntarily, ensuring that a new generation of voters will never know another leader.

Her fans claim that as a moderate and unifying figure, she provided consistent leadership through numerous global crises.

However, critics contend that a muddled-through approach based on the broadest possible consensus lacked the clear vision needed to prepare Europe and its largest economy for the decades ahead.

What is known is that she leaves a splintered political environment behind her, with her own CDU party split as it tries to emerge from her lengthy shadow.

In the run-up to September’s general election, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who served as Merkel’s vice chancellor and finance minister, successfully positioned himself as the Merkel continuity candidate and would now succeed her.

Merkel will fall only days shy of breaking Helmut Kohl’s record as Germany’s longest-serving postwar leader, with Scholz set to be officially chosen by parliament as chancellor on Wednesday.

For many in recent years, the unflappable Merkel has functioned as a multilateralist counterweight to the world’s large, bombastic men, from Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin.

In a September poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, substantial majorities in most democracies around the world expressed “trust in Merkel to do the right thing in foreign affairs.”

Merkel, a trained quantum scientist who grew up behind the Iron Curtain, had long been seen as a guarantor of stability by her change-averse people.

Her significant policy reforms reflected the aspirations of vast German majorities, including the phase-out of nuclear power following the Fukushima accident in 2011, and drew a new coalition of women and urban voters to the once arch-conservative CDU.

However, a brutal fourth wave of coronavirus, the worst since the pandemic began, has overshadowed the final days of her presidency.

Prior to the pandemic, her most audacious move — keeping Germany’s borders open to almost one million refugee seekers in 2015 — appeared to be destined to define her legacy.

However, while many Germans supported Merkel's