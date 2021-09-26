Merkel, Germany’s ‘Eternal’ Chancellor, Is Preparing To Step Down From The Stage.

As authoritarian populists swept Europe and the United States, Angela Merkel was dubbed “the leader of the free world,” but she is ending up a historic 16 years in office with an uncertain legacy at home and abroad.

Merkel, 67, departs office with such a high level of popularity that she would have easily won a record fifth term if she had sought it.

Instead, Merkel will hand over the reins as the first German chancellor to resign voluntarily, ensuring that a new generation of voters will never know another leader.

Her supporters claim that as a moderate and unifying figure, she provided steady, pragmatic leadership through numerous global crises.

However, detractors believe that a muddled leadership style based on the broadest possible consensus lacked the decisive vision needed to prepare Europe and its top economy for the coming decades.

What is known is that she leaves a splintered political environment in her wake. Her party’s candidate, Armin Laschet, has failed to sharpen his own profile because of the vast shadow she throws.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, his Social Democratic opponent, has openly – and possibly effectively – presented himself as the true continuity candidate.

Merkel will tie or surpass Helmut Kohl’s postwar leadership longevity record if she remains on to give over power, depending on how long the impending coalition negotiations drag on.

For many in recent years, the unflappable Merkel has served as a welcome counterweight to the large, bombastic men of world politics, from Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin.

According to a Pew Research Center study released this week, substantial majorities of people in most democracies around the world have “trust in Merkel to do the right thing in international affairs.”

Merkel’s final days in office were tainted by the Taliban’s “bitter, dramatic, and tragic” return to power in Afghanistan, a disaster for which she shared responsibility as Germany finished its pullout.

Merkel, a trained quantum scientist who grew up behind the Iron Curtain, has long been seen as a guarantor of stability by her change-averse people.

Her significant policy reforms matched the aspirations of big German majorities – including the phase-out of nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster in 2011 – and drew a new coalition of women and urban voters to the once arch-conservative CDU.

Her boldest step prior to the coronavirus outbreak was to keep German borders open. Brief News from Washington Newsday.