Merkel claims that the automobile industry can contribute to a climate “solution.”

As she opened a major auto show for the final time, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany’s car industry might be “part of the answer” to the climate crisis.

Germany’s 16-year leader said she was certain that the transition to a climate-neutral economy by 2045 would be “a success,” praising her government’s efforts to facilitate it, including subsidies for electric vehicles and the creation of charging infrastructure.

Merkel remarked at the IAA motor show that the German car sector had previously been viewed as “reluctant” to embrace the changeover to environmentally friendly electric vehicles, before complimenting the progress made.

The “dieselgate” crisis in 2015 expedited the transition to electric vehicles, when Volkswagen acknowledged to installing emissions-cheating devices in millions of vehicles.

Merkel, a long-time attendee at the IAA, has acquired the moniker “car chancellor” for her earlier attempts to protect German automakers from stricter EU emissions regulations.

“The automobile sector is not just a component of the climate problem, but also a major part of the solution,” she told a Munich conference hall.

Merkel did warn, though, that future European collaboration will be required to safeguard “job security” in the face of competition from nations with less stringent climate standards.

Her opening speech at the IAA was her last as chancellor before stepping down after Germany’s September 26 elections.

This year’s IAA is rife with controversy, as Germany attempts to adapt its flagship sector to the electric and digital revolution.

On Tuesday, environmental activists blocked highways in the Munich area, while others chanted slogans such as “Stop driving climate change.”

When the “dieselgate” issue surfaced, Merkel was one of the first to express her displeasure.

However, her administration in Brussels attempted to postpone the transition to e-mobility by easing down harsher pollution requirements that German carmakers would find difficult to comply with, according to the Sueddeutsche newspaper.

On the eve of Merkel’s visit, the CEO of Volkswagen even accused her administration for years of diesel fuel subsidies for stalling the electric revolution.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess told AFP, “A vehicle manufacturer cannot do this shift (alone) because you need the correct atmosphere.” “If diesel remains inexpensive, no one will buy an electric vehicle; it is impossible.”

The government’s diesel plan is “depressing and incomprehensible,” according to Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the University of Duisburg-Center Essen’s for Automotive Research.

