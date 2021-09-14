Men’s sleep is more influenced by the lunar cycle, according to a new study.

Is it true that the lunar cycle has an impact on people’s sleep? A group of researchers discovered that the planet’s satellite has a greater impact on men’s sleep in a new study.

According to the authors of a new study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, there is some debate on whether the lunar cycle can affect human sleep. Researchers found that people had later sleep onset and shorter duration three to five days before the full moon in a previous study.

However, as Uppsala University observed in a news release, the results of the many studies on the topic have often yielded “conflicting” results, with some studies reporting a correlation while others did not.

The researchers examined “one-night sleep recordings” from 852 people in Uppsala, Sweden, of whom 492 were women and 360 were men.

They looked at the sleep patterns throughout the waxing period, which runs from the new moon to the full moon, and the declining period, which runs from the full moon to the new moon. Because the illumination of the moon’s surface increases during the waxing and drops during the waning periods, this is the case.

During the waxing and waning periods, there is also a change in the date of the moon’s meridian, or when it “reaches the highest position in the sky.” The meridian shifts to late evening hours during the waxing period, but to daytime hours during the waning period, according to Uppsala University.

The researchers discovered that human sleep varies greatly depending on the phase of the moon, with shorter and less efficient sleep occurring during the waxing phase. The researchers did remark, however, that this was “particularly prominent” in men.

On the evenings of the waxing period, men had “worse sleep efficiency” and were awake for longer, whereas women did not.

“We discovered that men whose sleep was measured during nights in the waxing period of the lunar cycle exhibited lower sleep efficiency and increased time awake after sleep onset compared to men whose sleep was measured during nights in the waning period,” study corresponding author Christian Benedict of Uppsala University said in a news release.

