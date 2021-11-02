Men are just as emotionally invested in relationship issues as women, according to a new study.

Relationships may be difficult to navigate, especially when issues develop. Is it true, however, that males are less emotionally committed in their relationships than women? Men are just as invested as women, according to the first “big data” investigation of relationship difficulties.

According to Charlotte Entwistle, principal author of the new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, “much of what we know about relationship difficulties has come from data based on couples therapy.” This implies the data only covers people who have the resources and time to address the issue, according to Entwistle. However, the researchers sought to take a deeper look at the challenges that the general population faces in their research.

To do so, the researchers resorted to an increasingly popular arena for seeking help: internet forums. The researchers looked at the features and language of 184,631 people who used Reddit to seek relationship advice. The goal was to “build a map” of marital issues outside of treatment and assess “who suffers certain problems more,” according to Entwistle.

The researchers noted, “Our analyses emphasize real-world relationship challenges encountered in the broader community, reaching beyond previous work that is often limited to counseling/intervention settings.”

Communication challenges were identified as a “key motivator” for getting therapy, with other commonly addressed themes including time, casual dating, trust issues, and intimacy.

The researchers then dug further into the data to examine some of the popular misconceptions regarding gender disparities in romantic relationships.

“Are males, for example, actually less emotionally committed in relationships than women, or are men just stigmatized for communicating their feelings?”

The study’s chief researcher, Ryan Boyd, said in a press release.

Surprisingly, the researchers discovered a pattern in the data: males sought relationship aid more frequently than women. Men made up 54.62 percent of those who sought treatment, while women made up 45.38 percent.

Men talked about their "heartache" more than women, according to the researchers. "Men are at least as emotionally affected by relationship troubles as women," the study concludes. "This is notable in comparison to traditional, professional circumstances, where women are often more ready and active in seeking treatment for their marital problems than male partners," the researchers stated. "This disparity in data supports our hypothesis that men prefer anonymous, online relationship aid settings to in-person environments, owing to the shame associated with both."