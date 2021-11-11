Members of China’s Communist Party pass a historic resolution.

According to state media, top Communist Party leaders concluded a critical conference in Beijing on Thursday by passing an important resolution on the party’s history, which is anticipated to cement President Xi Jinping’s legacy in Chinese history books.

Since Monday in the Chinese capital, Xi, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous nation, has presided over a crucial plenary of the ruling party’s senior executives.

China’s resolution on “Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Centennial Struggle,” passed by 400 members of the powerful Central Committee, is the third such resolution in the country’s 100-year history.

According to official news agency Xinhua, the long report called for keeping “the proper understanding of party history,” adding that the party has “authored the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years.”

The document stated, “The Party Central Committee called on the entire party, the entire army, and people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

The plenum this year prepares the way for the 20th party congress in the autumn, when Xi is largely likely to be re-elected for a third term, cementing his status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Analysts predict that the resolution would strengthen Xi’s hold on power by enshrining his vision for China ahead of next year’s conference.

Xi’s presidency has been defined by a massive anti-corruption campaign, oppressive tactics in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive foreign policy.

He’s also built a leadership cult that has silenced critics, expelled competitors, and taught schoolchildren his own political theory, branded “Xi Jinping Thought.”

Xinhua identified Xi as “unquestionably the central actor in charting the trajectory of history” this week.

The four-day plenary, like all meetings of China’s secretive top leadership, was held behind closed doors.

The event takes place in the midst of a bustle of international diplomacy.

In contrast to their recent spats, Beijing and Washington announced a surprise climate accord at the COP26 summit on Wednesday, and Xi and US President Joe Biden are likely to arrange a video chat soon.

During an address on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Thursday, Xi warned against a return to "Cold War-era" tensions in the region.