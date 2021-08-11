Melioidosis Symptoms Explained in the Wake of the CDC’s Rare Tropical Disease Warning

Following the deaths of two people in the United States from the rare infectious disease melioidosis, doctors in the United States have been advised to keep an eye out for signs.

Four cases of melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s illness, have been confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in four states: Kansas, Georgia, Texas, and Minnesota.

Two of the patients have no known medical issues. Melioidosis can be exacerbated by diabetes, liver illness, renal disease, thalassemia, malignancy, and chronic lung disease.

The symptoms of melioidosis are diverse and vary depending on the type of infection.

As a result, the condition is easily confused with other, more frequent ailments such pneumonia, bronchitis, and tuberculosis.

Localized pain and swellings, fever, ulceration, and abscesses are all symptoms of a localized melioidosis infection.

A pulmonary melioidosis infection, on the other hand, might manifest itself in a variety of ways, including coughing, chest pain, high fever, headache, and anorexia.

Disorientation, a headache, fever, joint pain, lung discomfort, or abdominal pain are all symptoms of melioidosis bloodstream infection.

Fever, headache, weight loss, stomach, chest, muscular, or joint problems, convulsions, or a brain or central nervous system infection are all symptoms of disseminated melioidosis.

Burkholderia pseudomallei, the bacteria that causes melioidosis, can take weeks to make an infected person sick.

Melioidosis is uncommon in the United States, although it is more frequent in Australia and Southeast Asia. The majority of melioidosis cases in the United States involve people who have recently visited these places, but none of the four sick people have traveled worldwide.

Despite their disparate locations, genomic sequencing indicates that the cases may be linked by a similar source, according to the CDC.

Burkholderia pseudomallei is often found in water or damp soil, but the CDC believes the bacterium may have contaminated food, beverages, medications, personal care, or cleaning goods.

Despite this, none of the more than 100 samples taken from products, soil, and water, as well as from the four patients’ residences, have tested positive for the bacterium.

People can contract the disease by inhaling dust or water droplets, swallowing it, or absorbing it through skin incisions.

According to the CDC, it is “very rare” for humans to contract it. This is a condensed version of the information.