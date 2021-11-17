Megaspider: A Mystery Donor Gifts a ‘Gargantuan’ Funnel-Web Spider to the Australian Reptile Park.

The largest funnel-web spider ever given to the Australian Reptile Park’s antivenom program was recently delivered. The monster is so large for its species that the park has given it the name “Megaspider.” Funnel-web spiders range in size from 1 to 5 centimeters in length, according to the Australian Reptile Park. Megaspider, on the other hand, is 8 centimeters long and has fangs that are nearly 2 cm long. It could “bite through human fingernail” at this size, according to the park, and it’s already the size of a tarantula.

Megaspider was brought to the park as part of the park’s antivenom program, which encourages residents to catch and donate funnel-web spiders in a safe manner.

These spiders are “milked” for their raw venom, which is subsequently processed into antivenom, which saves hundreds of lives every year.

The funnel-web spider is “the most notorious” component of Australia’s spider fauna, according to the Australian Museum. Although not all of them are hazardous, some of them do produce “extremely poisonous and fast-acting venom,” with the males of the Sydney funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus) being responsible for all 13 deaths and many of the “medically critical” bites.

Fortunately, no deaths have been documented since Dr. Struan Sutherland created and introduced the antivenom in 1981.

Megaspider was one of the spiders in the weekly contribution collection that was dropped off at various spots throughout Sydney, Newcastle, and the Central Coast. A Tupperware container was used to hold the gigantic funnel-web spider.

Megaspider was photographed next to numerous items, including a ruler, a coin, and a glove, according to the park. A video of the enormous spider in action was also posted.

"Having Megaspider handed into the venom program is incredible; I have never seen a funnel-web spider this enormous in my 30+ years at the Park!" The Australian Reptile Park's education officer, Michael Tate, said in a press statement. "She is particularly large, and if we can get the public to turn in additional spiders like her, more lives will be spared as a result of the massive amount of venom they can produce. We're eager to figure out where she came from in the hopes of finding more GIANT spiders like her." The park, which is the only facility in Australia that milks funnel-web spiders to make antivenom, is looking for aid from the public to figure out where the spiders are.