Meet the Australian Musk Duck With Human-Like Swearing Ability.

Do you know what a duck says?

Musk duck recordings reveal a “amazing” skill, with one of them even swearing like a human.

Many people think of parrots and the rare animals that can imitate human sounds when they think of animals that can “speak.” The Australian musk duck, according to a new study published in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, is yet another species capable of vocal learning.

According to the experts, the musk duck is an endemic Australian species. They are gray in color, with a big black lobe beneath their bills on the males, and they earn their name from the musky odor that is present throughout the breeding season, according to Science Alert.

According to the researchers, vocal production learning, or the process of learning to produce vocalizations, has evolved in a variety of animal species.

“Imitations of human speech or mechanical sounds, as documented in various songbird and parrot species, in particular when housed or bred in captivity, provide strong evidence for the occurrence of vocal learning,” the researchers said. “The sole accounts of imitation of speech and human-made sounds outside of songbirds and parrots, and thus substantial evidence of vocal learning, concern ‘Ripper,’ a hand-reared captive Australian musk duck (Biziura lobata) copying a slamming door and creating some speech-like noises.”

Ripper is a male musk duck who was bred in captivity in Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, 50 kilometers southwest of Canberra, from a fresh egg in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, in 1983.

On July 19 and 26, 1987, Ripper’s vocalizations were recorded with a Sony Walkman Recorder and a Sennheiser MKH 816 microphone, and his vocalizations sound like he’s saying, “You bloody fool,” which is allegedly a catchphrase of one of his caretakers.

The researchers noted, “He yelled frequently then ran about on the small patch of water within the pen splashing water everywhere.” “The vocalization is most likely a mimic of a sentence he heard from his caretaker several times, although it is unknown at what age he was exposed to it.”

In 2000, another male duck was recorded making “whistle-kick vocalization,” with the beginning half of his vocalization sounding similar to Ripper’s slamming door sounds. The duck was also exposed to Ripper, which “may have influenced this aspect of the sound,” according to the researchers.

The quacks of a Pacific black duck were likewise replicated by this duck.