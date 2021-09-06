Medical journals warn that climate action cannot wait for the pandemic to end.

Global warming is already having such a negative impact on people’s health that emergency climate action cannot be postponed while the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, medical journals around the world cautioned on Monday.

An editorial published in more than 220 renowned journals prior of the Cop26 climate summit in November stated, “Global temperature increases and the devastation of the natural world are already harming health.”

Temperatures have risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era (34 degrees Fahrenheit).

The editors-in-chief of over a dozen journals, including the Lancet, the East African Medical Journal, Brazil’s Revista de Saude Publica, and the International Nursing Review, wrote an editorial claiming that this has resulted in a slew of health issues.

“Heat-related mortality among those over 65 years old has increased by more than 50% in the last 20 years,” it stated.

“Increased dehydration and renal function loss, dermatological malignancies, tropical infections, negative mental health outcomes, pregnancy difficulties, allergies, and cardiovascular and pulmonary morbidity and death have all been linked to higher temperatures.”

It also mentioned how agricultural productivity is declining, which is “hindering attempts to address undernutrition.”

These consequences, which disproportionately affect minorities, children, and poorer communities, are only the beginning, according to the report.

According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, global warming might reach +1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2030.

This, combined with the continuous loss of biodiversity, poses a “catastrophic risk to human health that will be impossible to reverse,” according to the editorial.

“Despite the world’s need to focus on Covid-19, we cannot wait for the pandemic to end before reducing emissions.”

“The risks presented by climate change could outweigh those caused by any one disease,” World Health Organization president Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement released ahead of the publication of the editorial.

“The Covid-19 pandemic will be over, but the climate crisis has no vaccination.

“Every step made to reduce emissions and global warming takes us closer to a healthier and more secure future.”

The editorial noted that many governments responded to the threat of Covid-19 with “extraordinary funding,” and recommended for “a comparable emergency approach” to the environmental catastrophe, pointing out the advantages.

“Better air quality alone would provide health benefits that would readily offset the worldwide costs of emission reductions,” the report stated.

“Governments must make major changes to how our communities and economies are organized and how we live,” the authors added.