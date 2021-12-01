Mazie on How Spotify Wrapped Changed the Game for Indie Artists

According to rising singer Mazie, Spotify Wrapped is an excellent tool for budding artists and bands.

The platform’s annual summary has become well-known, with music lovers anxiously anticipating (or dreading) its release each year. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it basically shows you a snapshot of your Spotify activity over a period of time (a couple of months from the calendar are missed out for reasons that are explained in depth here).

Wrapped will compile all of your data into one readily consumable (and social media friendly) summary when it arrives in your inbox at the beginning of December. It will tell you, among other things, which artists you have streamed the most, what your favorite genres are, and whether there have been any major trends that you have missed. Depending on the nature of your results, it might be a lot of fun or a lot of embarrassment.

While you may have be aware of all of this — considering the fact that the number of individuals who use the function has increased tremendously since its inception — you might be surprised to find that there is a Wrapped particularly for artists. This feature, which functions virtually as an opposite of the consumer version, allows producers to see who their primary demographics are, how many hours their music was played in total, and who their top listeners of the year were. All of this is data that may be shared with the public using “sharecards.”

This information is useful for fans who want to compare how their favorite bands and vocalists are doing, but it’s also useful for independent musicians who are just getting started in the industry. Grace Christian (commonly known as Mazie) spoke with The Washington Newsday in an exclusive interview to clarify this in greater detail.

How Spotify Wrapped Democratizes Music Data, according to Mazie

To give you a little background on Mazie, the 22-year-old Baltimore native originally caught the eye of music fans in April of last year, when she released her first single, "No Friends." The song struck a chord with many members of Gen-Z as it arrived at the commencement of lockdown.