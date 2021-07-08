Matt Wallace, a Dogecoin YouTuber, claims that Joe Exotic thanked him for the Tiger King Coin Push.

Joe Exotic, the controversial subject of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary, supposedly sent him a message from prison, surprising a bitcoin YouTuber.

Matt Wallace, a content artist who makes Dogecoin videos, announced earlier this week that he was purchasing the Tiger King Coin cryptocurrency token.

The cryptocurrency’s creators claim that Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has approved their coin.

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in jail in January 2020 after being convicted of murder-for-hire and other offenses.

Wallace announced on Thursday that Maldonado-Passage had given him an audio message from prison and included a link to the recording.

A person claiming to be Maldonado-Passage thanks Wallace for his help and pushes the Tiger King coin in the message.

“What in the world is 2021?” Wallace said accompanied the recording in a tweet. Joe Exotic from Tiger King just sent us a phone message from prison in which he mentioned my name.”

This website was unable to verify the audio recording’s validity. Joe Exotic’s lawyer has been approached for comment by this publication.

The audio message came from Maldonado-lawyer, Passage’s according to Wallace.

Wallace, who has 223,900 Twitter followers and 244,000 YouTube subscribers, said of his support for the token, “I have to be incredibly careful because there are a lot of people that listen to me.”

“As a result, I spent a lot of time [before investing]getting to know all of the material. I’ve had extensive conversations with the three of them [the Tiger Coin development team], and I know who they are. The lawyers for [Maldonado-Passage] are likewise aware of who they are.”

According to CoinMarketCap, the coin has gained in popularity in recent days and was worth roughly $0.00002 as of around 5:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. At roughly the same time, its trading volume, which is a measure of how much of the token was moved in the previous 24 hours, was up by almost 180 percent.

